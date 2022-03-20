Five-hour operation by emergency services after device found on beach in Amble

In a statement on Facebook, Amble Coastguards confirmed that the Amble Coastguard Rescue Team was called on Saturday, March 19 following reports of an object on the beach.

Northumbria Police and Howick Coastguard Rescue Team also attended the scene to ensure public safety and erect a cordon while work was carried out by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

Sharing details of Saturday’s incident, the statement from Amble Coastguards said: “Once quickly on scene, Amble CRT deployed a search team who located the item.

"Details were passed to our operations centre and a cordon was put in place to protect the public.

“Photographs were taken and sent to Humber Coastguard for them to send to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) for their expert opinion on the device.

“EOD, once they had received the images, made the decision to send a disposal team from Catterick to inspect the device and ensure it was safe.”

The incident lasted for five hours, the Coastguard continued, with 11 Coastguard Rescue Officers working at the scene alongside colleagues from the police force.

Amble Coastguard Rescue Team attended the incident on Saturday, March 19. Picture: Amble Coastguards.

"The first informant did exactly the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard, and we would urge anybody who finds any suspicious looking object on our coastline to do the same,” the statement added.

The Amble team also urged the public to call 999 and request support from the Coastguard if there is an emergency at sea or on the coast.

