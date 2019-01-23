First rescue of the year on tidal causeway is swiftly followed by two more

Rescue teams were called out three days in little more than 24 hours to rescue people stuck on the Holy Island causeway.

On Monday afternoon around 2pm - more than 90 minutes outside the safe crossing times - Holy Island and Berwick Coastguard rescue teams were tasked by Humber Coastguard to a campervan with one person and two dogs on-board cut off by the tide.

Coastguard Officers carried out a wade rescue to reach the casualty and then escorted him and the animals to safety.

Berwick Coastguard, posting on Facebook, said: 'The team arrived on scene and liaised with Holy Island Coastguard to work out how to reach the casualty. The Holy Island team waded out to the casualty and they came up with the plan for occupants to stay in the van till the tide lowered. The Holy Island team would stand by providing safety cover and to keep communications with the occupants.'

On Sunday, Holy Island Coastguard had two call-outs, first to a vehicle with two people on board who were stuck in sand on the causeway followed by a vehicle with four people on board getting cut off by the tide the causeway. All casualties were assisted to safety by Coastguard rescue officers.