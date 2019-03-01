First class service at post office in the pews

It’s not every post office that can boast stained glass windows, medieval gravestones and wooden pews.

But then there aren’t many post offices that are housed in a church.

A crowd gathers for the opening of the Post Office outreach service at St Mary's Church, Holystone.

The church of St Mary the Virgin in Holystone this week became the base for a Post Office outreach service.

Every Monday between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, customers will be able to take advantage of Post Office services and products, as well as a wide range of banking services, including cash withdrawals and balance inquiries for all the main UK banks.

The outreach service is being provided by subpostmistress Bessie Rogerson, from Hepple Post Office.

Post Office area network change manager Gail Burnett said: “We understand how important having a Post Office service is to residents and we are confident this outreach services will meet their needs.”

Sub postmistress Bessie Rogerson with customers Sue Burston and Keith Thompson. Picture by Jane Coltman

Meanwhile, Rothbury Post Office is on the move.

It is being relocated from Bridge Street to Phillips Newsagents on Townfoot.

The date for the relocation has yet to be confirmed. Posters will be displayed in the present Rothbury Post Office to tell customers when the move will take place.

The service will be provided at a Post Office serving point in the shop, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

Post Office services will be available, seven days a week, during the store’s opening hours, 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday; 6am to 7,30pm, Saturday; and 6am to 1pm on Sunday.

Ian Murphy, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”