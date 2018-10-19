Firm’s new chairman

Social-housing provider Bernicia has appointed highly-respected business leader John Holmes as its new chairman.

John joined Bernicia’s board last year and he takes over as chairman from Bill Worth. He is joined by three new board members – Claire-Jane Rewcastle, Avril Gibson and Marie Roe.

Their appointments further strengthen Bernicia’s governance structures which, together with its financial viability, have just been given top marks by the government’s Regulator of Social Housing.

Bernicia, with its head office based in Ashington, employs 550 staff across four North East sites. It plans to pump £190million into building at least 500 new homes by 2023, alongside investing in its 14,000 existing properties and wider community.