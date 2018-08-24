Firestarters set Alnmouth beach’s Volcano Night alight

Alnmouth beach erupted into scenes of frantic digging and blazing pyres on Saturday as the annual Volcano Night was again hailed a great success.

Forty-four teams of up to 10 adults and children, armed with shovels, wood and matches descended on Alnmouth beach for the charity competition.

They were allocated a spot and when the whistle blew, they had 15 minutes to build a sandcastle, followed by 15 minutes to construct and light a bonfire on top.

Everyone then retired, many with a picnic, while Alnmouth Community Rowing performed a row-past in their skiff.

The last fire to be put out by the incoming tide – built by a team called Firestarters – was declared the winner of a trophy and a hamper voucher from Scotts of Alnmouth.

Event organisers River Aln Boat Club (RABC) raised more than £800 for local lifeboats and sea rescue charities.

New this year was web registration to speed up check-in.

A clean-up bonfire to get rid of half-burned timber became something of a social occasion as the evening drew on.

RABC volunteers also turned up for a further beach clean the next day.

John Taylor, RABC events coordinator, said: “It is thanks to the hard work of our volunteers that we are able both to give everyone a great evening of fun and to support local charities at the same time.

“I am also very grateful to the local Coastguard who supported the event.”