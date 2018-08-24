Firestarters set Alnmouth beach’s Volcano Night alight

Alnmouth beach erupted into scenes of frantic digging and blazing pyres on Saturday as the annual Volcano Night was again hailed a great success.
Forty-four teams of up to 10 adults and children, armed with shovels, wood and matches descended on Alnmouth beach for the charity competition.
They were allocated a spot and when the whistle blew, they had 15 minutes to build a sandcastle, followed by 15 minutes to construct and light a bonfire on top.
Everyone then retired, many with a picnic, while Alnmouth Community Rowing performed a row-past in their skiff.
The last fire to be put out by the incoming tide – built by a team called Firestarters – was declared the winner of a trophy and a hamper voucher from Scotts of Alnmouth.
Event organisers River Aln Boat Club (RABC) raised more than £800 for local lifeboats and sea rescue charities.
New this year was web registration to speed up check-in.
A clean-up bonfire to get rid of half-burned timber became something of a social occasion as the evening drew on.
RABC volunteers also turned up for a further beach clean the next day.
John Taylor, RABC events coordinator, said: “It is thanks to the hard work of our volunteers that we are able both to give everyone a great evening of fun and to support local charities at the same time.
“I am also very grateful to the local Coastguard who supported the event.”