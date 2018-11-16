Firefighters work together

Personnel from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service recently returned from Poland, following the third meeting of the Firefighters Plus project, which aims to help firefighters use their position as role models to promote social inclusion within their community.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “The meeting in Poland has allowed us to identify how we can further improve the training tool so that it can be used most effectively by firefighters.

“We are looking forward to the next steps of the project which will see us develop some new material and some useful practical tools for firefighters to use.

“We will then embark on a second testing phase where firefighters from NFRS and the other project countries will use the training tool to learn more about social inclusion and to design and deliver social inclusion activities.”

The project involves the UK, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and Romania.