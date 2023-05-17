Firefighters tackle 'protracted' house fire in Silverdale Road, Cramlington
Fire crews spent several hours tackling a house blaze in Cramlington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:44 BST
Three appliances were sent to the scene in Silverdale Road, near Horton Park, yesterday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: Crews were in attendance at a residential fire at Silverdale Road, Cramlington, from 2.30pm yesterday.
“The road was not shut. However, we asked that everyone avoid this area, not just for their own safety but to avoid road congestion at this hour.
“This was a protracted incident.
“By 4.19pm, we scaled back from three appliances to one.”