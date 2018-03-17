Firefighters save seals as they answer Tynemouth aquarium's call for help

A crew of firefighters sprung into action to help save seals from drowning after a problem with their tank threatened to leave them stuck.

Staff at the Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth called for assistance from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service earlier today after the team discovered a leak in the pump system of the tank.

It is undergoing one of its bi-annual deep cleans, with the check scheduled to be complete by tomorrow.

The 10 metre deep tank, which spans 5 metres to 7 metres, had a reduced water level, which meant the seals were unable to get out of the water to take a rest on a ledge, putting them at risk of drowning.

The crew was able to pump 600,000 litres of water into the tank using a nearby hydrant, bring the water level back up and allowing the mammals to get out of the pool.