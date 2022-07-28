Northumbria Police’s armed response unit was called to Whittingham, near Alnwick, on Thursday afternoon.
However, the team established that the noise was caused by pest control being carried out.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.30pm, police were contacted by a concerned member of the public who thought they had heard a gunshot near to the Green Roads area of Whittingham Village, Northumberland.
“As a precaution, officers from the Force's Firearms Support Unit (FSU) were deployed. However, they were satisfied the noises were coming from a private premises which was carrying out pest control.
“We would like to thank those who contacted police and made the report in good faith.”