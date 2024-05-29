Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police is investigating after a fire ripped through some derelict cottages near Morpeth.

The blaze, which began at around 3am on Saturday, May 25, caused significant damage to the Borehole Cottages, located to the east of the town near the River Wansbeck.

The fire has since been extinguished and the scene secured. Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Four Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended the incident.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene just after 3am. (Photo by NFRS)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm on Saturday, May 25, police received a report via the fire service of a building on fire in Morpeth.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was fully extinguished.

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident and the area has been made safe.