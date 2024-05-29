Fire that engulfs cottages near Morpeth prompts police investigation
The blaze, which began at around 3am on Saturday, May 25, caused significant damage to the Borehole Cottages, located to the east of the town near the River Wansbeck.
The fire has since been extinguished and the scene secured. Nobody is believed to have been injured.
Four Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm on Saturday, May 25, police received a report via the fire service of a building on fire in Morpeth.
“Emergency services attended and the fire was fully extinguished.
“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident and the area has been made safe.
“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240525-0178.”