Fire at Northumberland farm under investigation after police and firefighters called to blaze
The cause of a fire at a Northumberland farm is being investigated.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:11 pm
Shortly after 8.40am on Thursday, October 24, Northumbria Police received a request for assistance from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service who were attempting to extinguish a fire at a farm at Eshott, near Felton.
It was reported that hay bales were on fire.
Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish how the fire started and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 152 24/10/19.