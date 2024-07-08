Fire near Ellington in Northumberland disrupting A1068, with warning over smoke issued to residents

By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke. (Photo by National World)Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke. (Photo by National World)
Emergency services are responding to a fire in the Northumberland countryside near Ellington.

Nearby residents have been advised by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the incident, at a building at Hagg Farm.

The A1068, which passes the site of the incident, has been reduced to one lane.

In a statement on social media, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently dealing with an incident at Hagg Farm, Ellington.

“Local residents are requested to keep doors and windows shut due to the volume of smoke.

“Police have a partial road closure in place on A1068, with the road being down to one lane.”

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 10.15am.

Northumbria Police do not believe anybody was inside the building at the time.