FIRE: Hope positives will follow

Watching the fire take hold at Notre Dame in Paris was one of the ‘I don’t believe this’ moments when you know that the image will stay with you for many years.

Given that Notre Dame is both an important symbol for the French people and a building of worldwide importance, even with the large sums of money already given, it will be a challenge to rebuild and restore the building with the eyes of the world watching. The process will take time.

It will help people understand the shock of the fire and, hopefully, with the work to come on the site, positives can come from it, especially as the building has been there for so many years in one form or another, but has adapted to changes in the past.

Getting everything done in time for the Paris Olympics would be a major challenge as past restoration work on sites of major religious significance has taken time.

Robert Pollard,

Morpeth