Fire crews tackle Christmas Eve blaze in Alnmouth
Fire crews tackled a blaze at Bracken Hill in Alnmouth on Christmas Eve.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four appliances and a fogging unit from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the incident on Sunday evening with people asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads.
NFRS posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Crews have now left the area, but will continue to monitor for any hotspots through this evening.’
Video supplied by Lyn Marie Douglas.