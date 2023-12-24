News you can trust since 1854
Fire crews tackle Christmas Eve blaze in Alnmouth

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Bracken Hill in Alnmouth on Christmas Eve.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Dec 2023, 23:31 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 23:38 GMT
Four appliances and a fogging unit from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) attended the incident on Sunday evening with people asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads.

NFRS posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Crews have now left the area, but will continue to monitor for any hotspots through this evening.’

Video supplied by Lyn Marie Douglas.

