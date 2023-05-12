Firefighters were called to the blaze in St Andrews Road in the Highfields area of the town early this morning (Friday).

It is understood no-one was seriously hurt but a pet bird has perished.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6:38am this morning about a fire on St Andrews Road in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

A fire engine from Berwick attended.

"We are still in attendance and have one Berwick crew. Scotland Fire and Rescue Service have sent crews from Eyemouth and Duns.