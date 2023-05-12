News you can trust since 1854
Fire crews tackle blaze at Berwick house

A house fire in Berwick is thought to have caused significant damage.

By Ian Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:24 BST

Firefighters were called to the blaze in St Andrews Road in the Highfields area of the town early this morning (Friday).

It is understood no-one was seriously hurt but a pet bird has perished.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6:38am this morning about a fire on St Andrews Road in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

A fire engine from Berwick attended.A fire engine from Berwick attended.
"We are still in attendance and have one Berwick crew. Scotland Fire and Rescue Service have sent crews from Eyemouth and Duns.

"We ask that residents and visitors stay clear of this area until further updates.”

