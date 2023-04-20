The incident is in the Armstrong Cottages area of the village.

A drone image taken by Mark Nelson shows smoke billowing from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six fire appliances are at the scene and Links Road has been partially closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh. Picture: Mark Nelson

Emergency services were called at around 8am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 8.15am we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were extinguishing a fire at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, assisting firefighters. One lane of Links Road has been closed at this time, and we’d ask motorists to avoid the area to help ease congestion.”