Fire crews tackle Bamburgh house fire
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in Bamburgh.
The incident is in the Armstrong Cottages area of the village.
A drone image taken by Mark Nelson shows smoke billowing from the scene.
Six fire appliances are at the scene and Links Road has been partially closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services were called at around 8am.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 8.15am we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were extinguishing a fire at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.
"Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, assisting firefighters. One lane of Links Road has been closed at this time, and we’d ask motorists to avoid the area to help ease congestion.”
