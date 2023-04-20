News you can trust since 1854
Fire crews tackle Bamburgh house fire

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in Bamburgh.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

The incident is in the Armstrong Cottages area of the village.

A drone image taken by Mark Nelson shows smoke billowing from the scene.

Six fire appliances are at the scene and Links Road has been partially closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh. Picture: Mark NelsonA drone image of a fire in Bamburgh. Picture: Mark Nelson
A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh. Picture: Mark Nelson
Emergency services were called at around 8am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 8.15am we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were extinguishing a fire at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.

"Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, assisting firefighters. One lane of Links Road has been closed at this time, and we’d ask motorists to avoid the area to help ease congestion.”

*This is a breaking news story. Further information will be added in due course.

