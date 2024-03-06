Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire, at Hirst East End Allotments on Woodhorn Road, was reported at around 9pm and has since been extinguished.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 21:05, we received a call to fire at Hirst East End Allotments, Ashington.