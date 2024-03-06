Fire brigade response to fire on allotments in Ashington
Emergency services were called after a fire at some allotments in Ashington on Wednesday night.
The fire, at Hirst East End Allotments on Woodhorn Road, was reported at around 9pm and has since been extinguished.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 21:05, we received a call to fire at Hirst East End Allotments, Ashington.
“We sent three appliances, one from West Hartford and two from Ashington. At the incident, we utilised positive pressure ventilation, and used one set of breathing apparatus.”