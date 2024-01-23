Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area of the waste transfer station next to the Household Waste Recovery Centre.

It is understood the alarm was raised around 7.50am today (Tuesday).

Four appliances from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service attended along with an Aerial Ladder Plaform (ALP) and drone.

Fire crews using an aerial ladder to tackle a blaze in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

In an update at 12.45pm, a NFRS spokesperson said: “We have scaled back the incident and currently have two appliances and the ALP on scene.