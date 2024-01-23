News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Fire breaks out in waste transfer station on Alnwick industrial estate

Fire crews were called to put out a blaze on the Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area of the waste transfer station next to the Household Waste Recovery Centre.

It is understood the alarm was raised around 7.50am today (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four appliances from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service attended along with an Aerial Ladder Plaform (ALP) and drone.

Most Popular
Fire crews using an aerial ladder to tackle a blaze in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.Fire crews using an aerial ladder to tackle a blaze in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews using an aerial ladder to tackle a blaze in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

In an update at 12.45pm, a NFRS spokesperson said: “We have scaled back the incident and currently have two appliances and the ALP on scene.

"The access road to the industrial estate is now open. We'd like to thank members of the public and the local community for their support and cooperation.”

Related topics:FireAlnwick