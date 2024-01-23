Fire breaks out in waste transfer station on Alnwick industrial estate
Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area of the waste transfer station next to the Household Waste Recovery Centre.
It is understood the alarm was raised around 7.50am today (Tuesday).
Four appliances from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service attended along with an Aerial Ladder Plaform (ALP) and drone.
In an update at 12.45pm, a NFRS spokesperson said: “We have scaled back the incident and currently have two appliances and the ALP on scene.
"The access road to the industrial estate is now open. We'd like to thank members of the public and the local community for their support and cooperation.”