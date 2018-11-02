Fire and mountain rescue services sign up for partnership

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.

The contract establishes shared access to resources and assistance between the authorities, which can be provided in the event of an emergency incident.

NFRS will benefit from the expertise and specialist equipment from the Mountain Rescue teams in response to incidents and has gained access to a web-based shared operational system, which allows mobilisation requests from other calling authorities and subsequent details response to be viewed in real time.

The Mountain Rescue teams will have 24/7 access to both Pegswood and Rothbury fire stations in order to respond to incidents, undertake regular vehicle and equipment checks and to train to maintain competency.

Signing on behalf of NFRS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark McCarty said: “This is an excellent partnership with the purpose of delivering even faster and more effective response to emergency incidents across Northumberland by working together with both Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.”

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team Leader, Iain Nixon, said: “We’re excited to be continuing our work with NFRS in this partnership, and look forward to the sharing our expertise and resources with each other when responding to emergency incidents in Northumberland.”