Find out more about a career in teaching

Budding teachers are being encouraged to attend the Train to Teach roadshow when it visits the region on Saturday.

The event – part of the annual Get Into Teaching campaign and organised in partnership with Newcastle University – is aimed at encouraging more graduates with the passion and potential to teach.

It offers a chance for aspiring teachers to get all their questions about a career in teaching answered in one place.

Attendees will be able to meet representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training, gain insights into how to make a strong application and receive one-to-one advice from current teachers and teaching experts.

Applications for teacher training starting in September 2018 are now open and popular courses fill up fast.

The free Train to Teach event is being held at the Great North Museum: Hancock, in Newcastle, from 1pm to 4pm.

A range of online workshops offering support are also being held throughout this term.

To find out more and to register, visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 3892500.