Find out more about £3m repair to harbour

Residents can find out more about the project to restore the main pier in Seahouses next week.

The £3million scheme, which is being led by Northumberland County Council, will see the whole pier re-skinned over the summer months, ensuring it remains in good condition for years to come.

It is proposed that this coastal defence project will be entirely funded by the Environment Agency, with the final business case due to be considered imminently.

As reported last month by the Gazette, work is set to start in April and will run until September.

While parking won’t be permitted on the pier during the work, the numerous fishing and tourism boats which are based at the harbour will still be able to operate.

The drop-in event where people can find out more about the project takes place at the Seahouses Sport and Community Centre on Monday, from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “Seahouses Pier is an iconic landmark and a vital piece of infrastructure for businesses and tourists.

“Unfortunately, condition assessments of the pier have identified that the structure is deteriorating at an increasing rate which can’t be slowed with regular maintenance alone. We’ve studied a number of options and a thorough overhaul of the pier is definitely the best way forward.

“We’re well aware how popular Seahouses Pier is and I want to reassure everyone we’ll be doing all we can to minimise disruption throughout this vital work.”