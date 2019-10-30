Greggs in Alnwick.

More than 30 businesses took part, with the public asked to vote for their favourite to narrow it down to the final six.

They are Greggs, The Farm Bakery, Elemental Tattoo & Piercing, The Bonny Hoose Company, MA Tailoring and Hairess Manes.

Judges will now visit the finalists and reveal their decision later.

The Farm Bakery.

Other participants were: Ruby Tuesday, Hotspur 1364, Penn Gallery, The Chocolate Spa, Notes of Northumberland, Boutique Ravello, The Emporium, Shoe Jungle, Bex Hair & Beauty Boutique, Cheese Room at Alnwick Deli, Morrisons, Bell and Sons, The White Swan Hotel, Victoria’s Hair Salon, Thompsons Opticians, Alnwick Vintage & Antique, Halo Retreat, Penroses, The Wool Shop, Alnwick Markets, The Dirty Bottles, The Black Swan Inn, Northumbria Pets, Balloon Emporium, The Renaissance Boutique, Elite Fitness Super Gym, Elite Aesthetics, The Ale Gate, Capella Hair Design, Grannies Tea Room, Kiddies Kabin, Beauty Box, Simply Flowers.

Elemental Tattoo Studio.

The Bonny Hoose Company.

M A Tailoring.