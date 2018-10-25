Final push to raise important funds for military charity

Shilbottle Village Forum is closing in on its fund-raising target in aid of a dedicated military and veterans’ charity – and it hopes to reach the total by Remembrance Sunday.

The community group has collected more than £900 for Help for Heroes – chosen this year to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It has raised the cash through a series of events, such as bag-packing at Morrisons, in Alnwick, knit and sold garments, blankets and cuddly toys and donated the proceeds of the mini bingo.

As part of its push to reach its £1,300 target, the Forum is holding a coffee morning with hot pork and turkey sandwiches on Saturday in Shilbottle Sports’ Club from 10am to noon. There will be stalls, cakes, raffles and a tombola. Tables are available at £10 for people selling their own goods.

On Remembrance Sunday, a special ceremony, centred on the 21 men from the village who died in the First World War, will be held at Shilbottle War Memorial. The commemoration, in partnership with Shilbottle Primary School and Shilbottle Parish Council, will be at 3pm.