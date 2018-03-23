FIELD: Don’t spoil what we have

I note that in the report on the Chamber of Trade AGM support for the improvement of the Column Field is included (Northumberland Gazette, March 1).

I question how much ‘improvement’ is needed. Are we to expect another tourist attraction, one without parking provision?

And what about the cost of maintenance of facilities? Surely the council has enough on its plate without adding this? Already picnic tables have appeared. Are we in danger of seeing the field manicured and sanitised out of all recognition?

People need to make their views known before it’s too late.

Personally, I do not mind the new cherry trees, but perhaps they could have been backed up by natives, such as rowans, which provide year-round interest.

Generations of ‘Alnwickians’ have walked and relaxed on this rare, free, open area of grass. Many of them will have memories of sitting on the back of one of the lions, now sadly behind bars with only floodlights for company. Yes, I do accept that there is some risk of vandalism.

At the moment, we can stretch out on the grass or picnic informally, but not with the pleasure of a glass of wine or cider. There are enough paths for use with walking aids or to push buggies.

Let’s not spoil things.

Eileen Woodward,

Haven Meadows,

Shilbottle