Fete raises thousands for the RNLI

Hundreds of people headed to Seahouses on Bank Holiday Monday for the annual lifeboat fete and family fun day.

The attendance was slightly down on last year which means the final figure raised is also likely to be a little lower. The sum is yet to be finalised, but is still predicted to be in excess of £7,000.

Seahouses RNLI has expressed thanks to all who contributed and the volunteers who worked so hard on the day.

Attractions included stalls, a demonstration by the inshore lifeboat capsize training boat and motorbike rides.

The lifeboat station was also visited by the Porsche 911 Fund Raising Project, where a couple are attempting to visit all 236 lifeboat stations around the UK and Republic of Ireland Coastline in 911 days.

It just so happened, the day earmarked to visit Seahouses, after Craster and Amble, was during the fete.

The couple asked the station for a piece of rope with a knot, which will be added to a length of rope with a knot from every station visited, and a personal message to go on a postcard to Porsche UK, which is sponsoring the car.