Festive shopping night announced for Northumberland visitor attraction Heatherslaw - well ahead of Christmas

A special late-night shopping event is being held at Heatherslaw on the Ford & Etal Estates.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:45 am
Shopping at Heatherslaw.

The event provides the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping in a relaxed atmosphere, with live music, food and drink tastings and a wide selection of gifts to browse and buy.

It takes place on October 17 from 5.30pm-8.30pm, with neighbouring John and Lorna Speight’s ‘Handmade at Heatherslaw’ also open. Shoppers can also enjoy a wander round the Cornmill, where there will be no admission charge.

There will be lots of local produce and plenty of gift ideas including hampers, bread-making kits, local crafts, stocking fillers for the children, and beautiful papercut art and handmade jewellery.

Heatherslaw Mill on the Ford and Etal Estates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The event provides the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping in a relaxed atmosphere, with live music, food and drink tastings and a wide selection of gifts to browse and buy.

It takes place on October 17 from 5.30pm-8.30pm, with neighbouring John and Lorna Speight’s ‘Handmade at Heatherslaw’ also open. Shoppers can also enjoy a wander round the Cornmill, where there will be no admission charge.

There will be lots of local produce and plenty of gift ideas including hampers, bread-making kits, local crafts, stocking fillers for the children, and beautiful papercut art and handmade jewellery.

Heatherslaw Gift Shop manager Jane Musgrave, said: “Come and join us, meet some of our suppliers, have a fun evening, and get set for Christmas the Heatherslaw way. We’re a bit smaller than Harrods, but we can promise you a brilliant evening!”