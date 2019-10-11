Festive shopping night announced for Northumberland visitor attraction Heatherslaw - well ahead of Christmas
A special late-night shopping event is being held at Heatherslaw on the Ford & Etal Estates.
The event provides the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping in a relaxed atmosphere, with live music, food and drink tastings and a wide selection of gifts to browse and buy.
It takes place on October 17 from 5.30pm-8.30pm, with neighbouring John and Lorna Speight’s ‘Handmade at Heatherslaw’ also open. Shoppers can also enjoy a wander round the Cornmill, where there will be no admission charge.
There will be lots of local produce and plenty of gift ideas including hampers, bread-making kits, local crafts, stocking fillers for the children, and beautiful papercut art and handmade jewellery.
Heatherslaw Gift Shop manager Jane Musgrave, said: “Come and join us, meet some of our suppliers, have a fun evening, and get set for Christmas the Heatherslaw way. We’re a bit smaller than Harrods, but we can promise you a brilliant evening!”