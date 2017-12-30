Festive period has continued to be extremely busy

The next instalment of our series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie writes: ‘Following on from the report in the December 14 edition of the Gazette, things are still as crazy here with the phone calls and emails seeming to never stop.

‘It seems the nearer we got to Christmas, the more intense it was getting.

‘Since a fortnight ago, we have had to take a dog that was living in horrendous conditions. For legal reasons, I cannot say much more but we are now trying to rebuild her confidence and earn her trust.

‘I’m delighted to say she is responding and making some friends with both two legs and four.

‘We’ve also had a new arrival in Roxy, who is pictured. One of our very special trusted rescue partners helped us out by taking one of our dogs to try to find him a home, but in order to do so we had to return the favour by creating a kennel space. Proving it’s the whole of rescue and not just us that’s up against it at this time of year.

‘So Roxy arrived needing a little bit of socialisation with other dogs, something we can definitely give her.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support this year and wish you all a very Happy New Year.’