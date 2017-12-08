Festive market a success, pulling in record crowds

Alnwick’s Christmas market and Small Business Saturday events attracted record numbers of traders and a footfall of more than 10,500 people, organisers have said.

The festivities were held last weekend and shoppers certainly backed the Keep it Local message, pouring into the town to support local businesses and traders.

The market was staged on Saturday and Sunday, with more than 50 traders and voluntary-sector organisations.

The 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group provided refreshments in the Northumberland Hall and raised £868 towards troop funds.

Musical entertainment came from the Salvation Army Band, St Michael’s C of E School Choir, Christians Together Carol Singers, Jenny Biddle, the Bailiffgate Singers and the Duchess’s Community High School Ceilidh Band.

The market coincided with Small Business Saturday – a national campaign to promote independent traders – and the town was heaving.

To help local businesses and encourage people to shop locally, a digital Advent calender – hosted and coordinated by Alnwick Markets – has been launched and is running daily until Christmas Eve. To take part and stand a chance of winning a prize, visit the Alnwick Markets Facebook page.

Saturday markets continue until December 23. The Alnwick Christmas Farmers’ Market is on December 22.