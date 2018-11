A Christmas fair is being held at Dry Water Arts Centre, Amble, on Sunday from noon to 5pm.

As well as the chance to buy gifts made by local artists, including silver jewellery, glass, prints, lighting, knitting yarns, eco-friendly art and craft kits, mosaics and watercolours, there will be live music and street food.

For more information about the arts centre, visit www.drywaterarts.uk