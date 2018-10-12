Festival showcases youth work in Amble

A festival, which showcased the work of various youth organisations in Amble, has been declared a success.

Amble Youth Project (AYP) staged the Here For You event in the Town Square at the end of last month.

Representatives from Hybrid Kickboxing.

During the festival, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Michael Orde, helped to reopen AYP’s recently-renovated facilities on Dilston Terrace.

The new-look venue has a brighter vibe about it and includes a café-style area with a serving hatch – designed to make young people feel more comfortable.

The transformation work has been aided by Peter Sample Building Contractors and an army of volunteers, while The Community Fund provided money for the flooring.

Lara Millar, fund-raising coordinator at AYP, said: “The event promoted what we and other youth groups offer, giving the message to younger members of the community that we are all here for you.”

On the day of the festival, AYP ran a tombola, raffle and bric-a-brac stall, and numerous other organisations had stalls.

The Sand Bar provided a barbecue, while there were many competitions, all in aid of AYP.

Northumberland Youth Service helped with the planning of the event, which was opened by Amble Cadets and featured a demonstration by Amble-based Hybrid Kickboxing.

AYP caters for eight to 18-year-olds and offers various sessions, such as an after-school club, a sexual-health drop-in and Friday evening get-togethers.