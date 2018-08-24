FESTIVAL: Landmark shown at best

On behalf of St Paul’s Church community, we would like to publicly thank all who supported the recent flower festival.

To the Gazette for the lovely photographs and Sir John Hall who opened the festival, to the many sponsors, talented arrangers and musicians, but above all, to the visitors.

The many displays throughout the church certainly showed this landmark building at its best.

Many thanks again to all who were involved.

Chris McElhone,

Committee Secretary

Bands

Support our local lads

This summer has seen the emergence of some wonderful bands from the Duchess’s High School – Runners (Jack Clements, Ruairi Ryan, Gordon Rae and Alex Rae) and Sunkissed (Lucas Thornbury and Toby Cooke).

Having achieved success at Battle of the Bands, the groups have gone on to appear at The Globe in Newcastle. Runners returned to The Globe on August 21, supporting another up and coming band called Gloo.

There is another chance to catch Runners at the Cluny2 in Newcastle on August 29, when they launch and sell their recently completed EP, supported by Sunkissed and Grasp (Laurie Holbrook and Abby Wilson).

I look forward eagerly to the first headlined gig of this young, enthusiastic band and I would urge anyone who is interested in seeing young emerging bands to join us there in support of these local lads.

Carole Rae,

East Lilburn