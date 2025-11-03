Fenwick Christmas window 2025 unveiled with enchanting ‘A Christmas Carol’ theme
On Sunday, November 2 the window was unveiled as the classic tale, A Christmas Carol in front of a small number of invited guests, including children and families from Fenwick’s partner schools, hospitals and charities.
Set in Victorian England, the window series features the traditional scenes from Charles Dickens’ beloved novel, and follows the heartwarming tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of past, present and yet to come who lead him on a journey of self-reflection.
Following last year’s window, which showcased author and illustrator, Chris Riddell’s modern reinterpretation of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, Fenwick has once again partnered with Chris to bring this year’s theme to life.
Chris Riddell said: “I was thrilled to be asked to produce designs for Fenwick’s Christmas windows again this year.
“The theme of A Christmas Carol was so rich and resonant with the ghosts and Scrooge and a host of Dickensian characters, I couldn’t resist the challenge.”
The display begins at Scrooge’s office on a cold Christmas Eve, where his employee Bob Cratchit is working away nervously whilst carollers sing outside.
The display ends in the Cratchit’s living room, where Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family are merrily sat around a glowing fire on Christmas Day.
Mia Fenwick, executive deputy chair, Fenwick said: “Our 2025 Fenwick Christmas Window has been brought to life by the extraordinary talent of Chris Riddell, who returns for a second year following the success of our 2024 collaboration.
“This year’s reimagining of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol combines Chris’s distinctive artistry with our team’s craftsmanship to create a celebration of storytelling, creativity and festive spirit.”
As in previous years, Fenwick has partnered with The Glasshouse International Centre for Music to compose a bespoke score for the display.
James Thomas, director of Royal Northern Sinfonia & Classical Music said: “For the fourth consecutive year, The Glasshouse is collaborating with Fenwick to celebrate the season in style.
"This year, we’re pairing Fenwick’s iconic festive window with a special performance by Royal Northern Sinfonia, conducted by James Weeks.”