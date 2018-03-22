Felton properties before councillors

Two separate applications for new properties in the parish of Felton are recommended for approval later today.

In the village itself, Richard and Carol Evans have applied to build a single-storey, low-energy Passivhaus on land north-east of 26 Main Street.

It would be built to German Passivhaus standards, which incorporates simple principles of being airtight and highly insulated with triple-glazed windows orientated to the south to maximise solar gains.

The scheme includes a parking forecourt, separate home office pavilion and storage shed as well as the demolition of a wooden shed and the removal of some trees.

Felton Parish Council has objected, as have five neighbours although the proposals have also sparked eight letters of support. It is recommended for approval at this afternoon’s meeting of the county council’s North Northumberland Local Area Council.

At the same meeting, the committee is also recommended to approve a bid for a new four-bedroom, two-storey home, which would be set into the hillside of the site, at Felton Fence Farm.

The site is in the open countryside surrounded by open land that drops in level to the south, providing a view over the River Coquet and landscape beyond.

It is proposed that it would meet the exception to not building homes in the open countryside through ‘the exceptional quality or innovative nature of the design of the dwelling’.