The popular cake stall helped to raise funds for the DEC Appeal at an afternoon tea at Felton Village Hall.

A group of Felton residents decided to raise funds for the DEC Earthquake Appeal with an afternoon tea in the village hall.

A truly amazing response from local people and businesses resulted in donations of masses of cakes, savouries, raffle prizes galore and offers of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a frantic week of planning and organising the event, one of the hardest tasks was keeping a track of the sheer bulk of offers.

Pledges of baked goods, vouchers (from business in the local area and from as far way as Chesterfield and Manchester) and a huge varied selection of others items to raffle on the day flooded in. A local airfield donated a flight experience in an ex RAF Chipmunk which was used to raise money in a silent auction.

The turnout on the day was overwhelming as people thronged the village hall to enjoy afternoon tea while being entertained by more than 50 local musicians. Cakes were sold to take away, a competition to name a cuddly toy was held, together with the huge raffle and the winner of the aforementioned silent raffle was announced.

The generosity of those attending the event surprised even the most optimistic of the organisers, who were delighted to have raised an impressive £4242 to contribute to the DEC Appeal in the course of the two hours of the afternoon tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad