Fell Em Doon Social Club building in Ashington could become flats under new proposals
The Fell Em Doon Social Club site on High Market in Ashington has sat empty since the club closed down and, according to the planning application, “suffers from some decay over time.”
New proposals aim to convert the upper two floors into five one-bedroom flats and earmarked the ground floor for development at a later date.
The planning application said: “Options for the transformation and redevelopment of the Fell Em Doon Social Club have been limited. The opportunities that have presented themselves have not developed any further than as feasibility studies.
“The current owner wishes to fulfil the potential of the existing structure and develop the site into self-contained flats.
“Historically, the area suffers from the lack of off-road parking for residents. The current owners accept that, should it be required, a 106 agreement would be acceptable to move the proposals forward.”