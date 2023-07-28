The Fell Em Doon Social Club site on High Market in Ashington has sat empty since the club closed down and, according to the planning application, “suffers from some decay over time.”

New proposals aim to convert the upper two floors into five one-bedroom flats and earmarked the ground floor for development at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application said: “Options for the transformation and redevelopment of the Fell Em Doon Social Club have been limited. The opportunities that have presented themselves have not developed any further than as feasibility studies.

The building has sat empty since Fell Em Doon Social Club closed in 2016. (Photo by Google)

“The current owner wishes to fulfil the potential of the existing structure and develop the site into self-contained flats.