Fell Em Doon Social Club building in Ashington could become flats under new proposals

Plans to convert a social club that closed in 2016 into flats have been submitted to Northumberland County Council for approval.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

The Fell Em Doon Social Club site on High Market in Ashington has sat empty since the club closed down and, according to the planning application, “suffers from some decay over time.”

New proposals aim to convert the upper two floors into five one-bedroom flats and earmarked the ground floor for development at a later date.

The planning application said: “Options for the transformation and redevelopment of the Fell Em Doon Social Club have been limited. The opportunities that have presented themselves have not developed any further than as feasibility studies.

The building has sat empty since Fell Em Doon Social Club closed in 2016. (Photo by Google)The building has sat empty since Fell Em Doon Social Club closed in 2016. (Photo by Google)
“The current owner wishes to fulfil the potential of the existing structure and develop the site into self-contained flats.

“Historically, the area suffers from the lack of off-road parking for residents. The current owners accept that, should it be required, a 106 agreement would be acceptable to move the proposals forward.”

