Father thanks people of Amble after crash

A father has issued a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who helped his son and girlfriend after their car crashed into a house in Amble.

The incident happened last Thursday at about 6.20pm on High Street, when the MG6 GT they were in smashed into the property, causing minor but non-structural damage.

The man’s son – the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle – suffered minor injuries, while the female passenger, who also suffered minor injuries, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

High Street was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Following the crash, Allan White, from Blyth – who didn’t want his son to be named – thanked those who came to help.

He said: “Thank you to the people of Amble for showing there are still good people around. As I don’t come from Amble, I was really amazed at the help we received.

“A young lad who assisted, Simon Kelly, came to fetch myself and my other son and I would like to thank the wonderful women who assisted my son and partner at the crash scene keeping them still until paramedics turned up and to the young couple who moved all my son’s belongings to my vehicle and stayed to help. Also to the lovely neighbour who brought out a cup of tea.

“I would also like to thank all of the emergency services for their amazing work. My son and his partner are back home.”

He added that the car had suffered mechanical failure.