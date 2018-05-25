Father and daughter step out for charity

A father and his daughter will once again be teaming up for a fund-raising endurance walk.

Derek and Ellie Allan, from Broomhill, will be joined by their friend, Shaun Watts, for this Sunday’s challenge.

The trio will be walking for 10 hours clockwise around Druridge Bay Lake, starting at 9am.

They are encouraging people to join them and there will be collection buckets on the day.

The trek is in aid of the Huntington’s Disease Association and Anxiety UK.

If people are unable to attend, you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fun draising/footprintsforoth ers10hourwalkhda or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/footprintsforothers10hourw alkanxietyuk

Derek and Ellie walk under the name Footprints for Others.

Last summer, they walked 100 miles along the Northumberland coast for charity and they plan to walk even further this summer and in the future, helping to raise cash for a range of different causes.