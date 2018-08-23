Father and daughter complete epic hike

An intrepid father and daughter have completed an epic charity walk, which has seen them trek more than 100 miles in less than a week.

Derek Allan and 11-year-old Ellie, from South Broomhill, put their best feet forward to hike from Thorntonloch, in Scotland, to Cresswell.

The pair began the challenge on Monday, August 13, and finished on Sunday.

Derek and Ellie took on the walk in aid of Headway – the brain injury association.

It is the third long-distance trek that they have done for the charity and their efforts have raised more than £2,000 for the cause.

Derek said: “It’s been a great adventure and we’re so happy to reach our £2,000 target – all I want to do is help save the world. Ellie did so well too. She felt tired on the last day, but she was determined not to give up.”

During their walk, acoustic guitarist Derek performed two gigs – a buskers’ night at Alnmouth Cricket Club on Saturday and at Coquetfest, at Druridge Bay, on Sunday.

They managed to raise £242 at the cricket club – with half going to Alnwick Oncology Unit – and a further £78.50 at Coquetfest.

But having finished their third mammoth walk, father and daughter are not prepared to put their feet up just yet. They are planning a hike at Druridge Bay next month (date to be decided) to raise money for Asthma UK and anyone can join them.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/footprintsforotherscoastalpaths