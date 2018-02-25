Fascinating tale of the Half-Shilling Curate reprinted

A second edition of a book by a Northumberland woman telling the story of her grandfather, an Army Chaplain during the Great War, has been published this month.

The Half-Shilling Curate, by Sarah Reay, is about the Rev Herbert Butler Cowl, who was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry.

The book, first published in 2016, was also featured in The Times Literary Supplement towards the end of last year.

Acclaimed author and historian Allan Mallinson wrote: ‘In many ways, The Half-Shilling Curate is the story of the 5,000 chaplains who served with the British army in the First World War, 179 of whom died during that service.’ He added: ‘Love and decency shine from the pages in both words and photographs’.

Sarah described this as a great honour for a first-time published author, adding: “This was most probably one of my highlights of last year.