Fascinating story of the life and times of Lady Sybil Grey

The biography of a member of the Grey family, who spent much of her young life at Howick Hall and set up the First World War hospital there, has been published.

Lady Sybil: Empire, War and Revolution, is the story of Lady Sybil Grey’s life, movingly told by her grandson, Simon Boyd, using her own words from contemporary letters and diaries.

She helped set up and run the hospital in Petrograd, met the Tsarina, was wounded at the front, sheltered the assassin of Rasputin and witnessed the Russian Revolution in 1917.

The daughter of Albert 4th Earl Grey, she had already lived for nearly seven years in Canada where her father was Governor General and travelled round the world.

She went on to lead the Women’s Legion in war-torn France, before marrying Lambert Middleton and settling down to raise a family at the age of 40 after the war.

The 375-page hardback book, RRP £25, is available from www.hayloft.eu/