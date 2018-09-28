Farmers urged to enter silage contest

The Glendale Agricultural Society has this week launched a new silage competition for 2018.

In association with Rumenco, it offers farmers the chance to find out how to get the best from their forage.

This spring and summer has proved challenging and, with feed costs rising, making the most of forage is more important than ever and knowing the quality of forage is vital to farmers.

Rumenco, a leading supplier of high-quality feed solutions, has been running for more than 60 years and offers advice and support to farmers for maximising animal performance from their own home-grown feeds.

The silage samples entered into the competition will be sent to the Rumenco lab for detailed analysis. Results will then be judged against a specific criteria, which will be provided to each entrant.

The winners and results will be announced at an evening event in early November. Rumenco will be on hand to provide and discuss the best options available, advising farmers how they can improve their forage to its very best.

Ross Sibbald, area business manager for South Scotland and North East England at Rumenco, said: “Rumenco provides a range of feed buckets, designed for farmers to get the best out of their forage. The first step to doing so is knowing what nutrients are in the forage. So, when I was asked to help judge this competition, I was very keen to be involved.”

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 3, with sampling taking place on Saturday, October 6. There is a fee of £5 per entry and Rumenco will be supplying prizes on the evening for category winners.

Jack Frater, Society committee member, said “We are grateful to Rumenco. We feel it is a key moment to reiterate the importance of good-quality silage and the aim of this competition is to help achieve the best possible results.”

To register your interest or for more details, call Jack Frater on 07595 337922 or Mark Mather on 07787 806955.