Farmer helps coastguard rescue person after fall near coast
A farmer used his quick-thinking to help a walker after they fell and injured their wrist.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were called at 3.05pm on Wednesday, November 13 to reports of someone suffering an arm injury after falling on the coastal path near Howick Seahouses Farm.
Seven Rescue Officers were sent to the scene with the flank team Seahouses Coastguards.
A spokesperson for Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The local farmer had managed to get the casualty up from the coastal path to the farm.
“The team carried out an initial assessment of the casualty, who had suffered an injury to their wrist following a fall, and kept them comfortable until the arrival of the ambulance.
“Meanwhile one of the Seahouses team members used his own vehicle to transport the casualty’s husband back to their car in Boulmer so he could make his way to the hospital.”
In an emergency on the coast call the Coastguard on 999.