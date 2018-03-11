Farm visits for those with dementia

A Northumberland attraction has teamed up with dementia support charity MIND Active to host regular visits for people living with dementia and their carers.

Visits to Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, aim to tackle isolation by providing support, friendship and fun through dementia-friendly activities in a safe and caring environment.

Whitehouse Farm days have been added to the charity’s activity programme for 2018, following two pilot sessions involving a group of 25 older people with dementia, their carers, loved ones and bereaved carers who have lost loved ones to the disease.

Stephen Ward, founder and project manager at MIND Active in Bedlington, said: “Living with dementia can be extremely isolating. At MIND Active, we have witnessed people affected by dementia benefit immensely just by being part of the community.

“By offering a variety of socially-interactive events, we successfully lift the mood of loved ones, carers and those with dementia by helping them to enjoy quality time together, away from the confines of their own home, supported by people who understand and who are very often in the same situation.

“This is why working together with such enthusiastic and understanding local activity providers like Whitehouse Farm is so important to us and the families that need our support. We are delighted to have a new partner in the Whitehouse Farm Centre, the team have been absolutely brilliant.”