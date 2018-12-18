Farm-conversion scheme in north Northumberland recommended for approval

Plans to reduce the number of homes as part of a proposed conversion of a north Northumberland farm steading are recommended for approval this week.

The application seeks to substitute the existing planning permission for nine homes at Brockdam Farm, on the Ellingham Estate, with approval for just three.

It is understood that part of the site to which the original bid relates is subject to a covenant restricting the land to agricultural use.

A planning statement, submitted by George F White on behalf of the Trustees of Lady B Gadsden, explains: ‘The majority of the traditional farm buildings are unsuited to modern agricultural practices; as such planning consent was sought in 2004 to convert the buildings to nine small residential units looking towards the tourism market.

‘However, the Estate has been unable to secure any viable developer interest in the site and in the intervening period the buildings have started to deteriorate. In places, small sections of the roof has been removed in the interests of safety.’

The new scheme seeks to extend the consented one-bedroom studio unit to form an L-shaped, three-bedroom, single-storey dwelling.

The pair of consented two-bedroom homes would be replaced by a single four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-storey house, while the hay barn would become a four-bedroom, single-storey property.

A report to Thursday’s (December 20) North Northumberland Local Area Council meeting, which recommends approval, states that the applicant has suggested that the existing scheme could be rescinded, but the planning officer says this is not necessary.

This is because ‘if the remainder of the consented scheme were to be brought forward in addition to the current proposal, there would be no significant issues in respect of amenity or character arising’.

The proposals have sparked no objections and Ellingham Parish Council supports three new homes instead of nine.

