Farm centre staff defy the Beast to feed snow-bound animals

Staff at a Northumberland farm attraction have pulled out all the stops to make sure its animals are safe and fed in the extreme weather conditions.

Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, is closed at least until Sunday after blizzards from the Beast from the East blocked roads to the site. But some staff have battled on foot through deep snowdrifts to make sure the animals were okay.

Operations director Karen Lovatt, posted a video of the atrocious conditions on the farm's Facebook page last night.

She said: "The staff who live on site and those who have travelled by car and then walked through drifts have done a magnificent job in caring for the animals at the centre over the last few days in extreme and dangerous weather conditions. Huge thanks to them - they have been out and about in this weather feeding the animals, checking they are safe, have food and water.

"We took the decision to close and remain closed for the safety of our visitors and staff who live further afield. Updates will be given on our Facebook page regarding when we can expect to reopen."

The centre, which attracted more than 100,000 visitors last year, has been forced to postponed its World Book Day celebrations this weekend. It has been rescheduled for March 17 and 18, with a packed schedule of activities and half-price entry for everyone who goes to the farm in full costume