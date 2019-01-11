Fancy being a summer fund-raiser for RNLI?

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is searching for recruits to spend the summer working as fund-raisers on some of the North East’s most popular beaches.

Each year, around 150 fund-raisers spend the summer on the beach and at some of the UK’s top events, encouraging visitors to become supporters of the charity while also providing essential local safety advice to thousands of holidaymakers. It is an essential role in inspiring support for the RNLI’s lifesaving work.

Anna Heslop, face-to-face fund-raising manager, said: “Along with good rates of pay, being part of a lifesaving team working on the beach and at some of the country’s most popular events for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs!”

Full training is provided and applications close on Sunday, January 20.

Search for #BestSummerJob on Facebook and Twitter.