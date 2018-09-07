Fancy being a councillor?

Alnwick Town Council has a vacancy for a councillor in the Castle Ward, which it is looking to fill by co-option.

Anyone interested in being considered can make an application in writing, setting out why they would like to be a councillor, in not more than 500 words. Applications must be submitted to Bill Batey, Chief Officer and Town Clerk, Room 5, 27 Fenkle Street, Alnwick, NE66 1HW, or emailed to alnwicktownclerk@btconnect.com no

later than noon on Wednesday, September 12.

Anyone wishing to find out more about what is involved in being a councillor and how the town council operates is asked to contact Bill on 07971 810267 to arrange an informal

discussion. A decision will be made by the council on Thursday, September 13.

The position will run until May 2020.