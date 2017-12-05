FAMILY: Searching for grandad’s story

I am trying to trace any information about my grandfather’s background, family and descendants.

His name was William Davison and he was born in 1880/81 in Alnwick.

His father was Robert, born 1844 in Alnwick, a brewer. His father was also Robert, born 1804/05 in Newcastle, and also a brewer.

I understand they had connections with Alnwick Brewery prior to it changing ownership to Scottish and Newcastle over a century ago.

My grandfather came to live in Hull in the early 1900s and never spoke about his family, only saying that he would tell us one day, but he never did.

If you have any information to help, please contact me at wendharrison@yahoo.co.uk

Wendy Harrison,

Sewerby,

East Yorkshire