Family-run jewellers to shut its doors

A family-run jewellery shop is closing, but the aim is to continue to offer a repair service.

Amble Jewellery Company, on Queen Street, is shutting ‘within the next few weeks’.

The announcement was made on its Facebook page last Saturday.

The statement said: ‘I am sure some of you are aware, we haven’t been open as much lately. I am very sad to say that we will be closing the shop within the next few weeks.

‘But this is certainly not the end of us completely. We are currently working to still offer a repair service within Amble so keep checking our page for more up-to-date information.

‘If you have any repairs to collect please contact us to arrange collection or we can organise a delivery.

‘We would like to thank every single customer we have ever had and for everyone’s support during our time at Amble Jewellery Company.’