The family of travel agent Cassie Hayes has released a series of touching photographs of their ‘beautiful girl’.

Cassie, 28, from Alnwick, died after being attacked at the TUI branch in Southport, where she worked.

Cassie Hayes with her daughter Ruby.

She is being laid to rest at Alnwick Cemetery today in a tragic and emotional homecoming.

Cassie Hayes

Cassie Hayes with her sister Nadine.

Cassie Hayes with her mum Tracy.

